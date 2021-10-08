Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $145.18

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 145.18 ($1.90) and traded as high as GBX 177.36 ($2.32). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 177 ($2.31), with a volume of 173,671 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 169.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 145.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £196.56 million and a PE ratio of 26.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

