Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $38.27

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.27 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 30.80 ($0.40). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 31.10 ($0.41), with a volume of 106,073 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Gaming Realms in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Gaming Realms in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Gaming Realms in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Gaming Realms alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of £89.79 million and a P/E ratio of -70.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 38.27.

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.