Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Price Target Cut to $20.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from $24.00 to $20.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperformer” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 89.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GATO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of GATO opened at $10.79 on Friday. Gatos Silver has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10.

In related news, major shareholder Electrum Silver Us Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GATO. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 87.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gatos Silver by 47.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Gatos Silver by 136,071.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 45.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

