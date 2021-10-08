GB Group (LON:GBG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

GB Group (LON:GBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

LON GBG opened at GBX 854.50 ($11.16) on Thursday. GB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 758 ($9.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 999 ($13.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 890.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 881.29.

In other GB Group news, insider Nick Brown sold 50,787 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 850 ($11.11), for a total transaction of £431,689.50 ($564,005.10).

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

