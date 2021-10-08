GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €37.75 ($44.41).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on G1A shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

G1A stock opened at €39.04 ($45.93) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52-week high of €41.31 ($48.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion and a PE ratio of 44.66.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

