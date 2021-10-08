Geeq Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $191,172.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Geeq has a total market cap of $7.01 million and approximately $191,172.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00049746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.91 or 0.00238231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00103285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012125 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.