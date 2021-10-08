Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GEMD. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Gem Diamonds to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of LON:GEMD opened at GBX 57.83 ($0.76) on Friday. Gem Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 35.40 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of £81.25 million and a PE ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 67.06.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

