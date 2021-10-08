Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Trading Down 0%

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF)’s share price fell 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Genel Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

