Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.25% of Generac worth $64,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 67.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 138.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after buying an additional 16,418 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Generac by 104.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Generac by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth $210,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $417.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.85 and a 52-week high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.53.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.