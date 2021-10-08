Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Gap Up to $405.17

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $405.17, but opened at $418.62. Generac shares last traded at $414.95, with a volume of 198 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $424.15 and a 200 day moving average of $379.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Generac by 67.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Generac by 138.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Generac by 104.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Generac by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

