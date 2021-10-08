General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Jonathon Nudi Sells 9,725 Shares

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.46. 2,559,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,136,296. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Capital International Investors grew its stake in General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in General Mills by 224.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in General Mills by 55.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,030 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 172.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

