General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $61.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,682 shares of company stock worth $3,867,778 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

