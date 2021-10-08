General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,147,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 724,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of General Motors worth $1,188,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

