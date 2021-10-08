GenesisX Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a market cap of $64,291.80 and approximately $5.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,964,572 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

