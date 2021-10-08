Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Gap Up to $82.94

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $82.94, but opened at $85.82. Gentherm shares last traded at $86.15, with a volume of 4 shares.

THRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.02.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.41 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gentherm by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

