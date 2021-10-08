Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Gap Up to $82.94

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $82.94, but opened at $85.82. Gentherm shares last traded at $86.15, with a volume of 4 shares.
THRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.02.
In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gentherm by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
