GeoCoin Price Hits $0.44 on Major Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 66.6% higher against the dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $13,210.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000812 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00047100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.64 or 0.00331905 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,483.93 or 1.00108586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066462 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GEO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

