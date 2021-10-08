GeoDB (GEO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $119,203.00

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $119,203.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB coin can now be purchased for $0.0960 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GeoDB has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00048798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.23 or 0.00231672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00102048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,915 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

