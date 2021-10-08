Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,244,015 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244,015 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of Gilead Sciences worth $1,505,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,535,000 after purchasing an additional 754,213 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,297,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,093,000 after purchasing an additional 984,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,060,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.