Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 179,230 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Chubb worth $1,152,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 145.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

CB stock opened at $178.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.01. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $116.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,387,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

