Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Automatic Data Processing worth $1,570,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after buying an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 81.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 47.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,249,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $207.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $144.59 and a one year high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

