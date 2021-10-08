Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.97% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $883,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 727,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,996,000 after purchasing an additional 198,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $232,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.08.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $194.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.78 and its 200 day moving average is $197.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.