Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,868,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $1,393,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after buying an additional 32,947 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,389,000 after buying an additional 79,987 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after buying an additional 450,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.5% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 276,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after buying an additional 43,167 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $121.30 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.28 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 866.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.54.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

