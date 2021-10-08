Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,946 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $1,078,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 318,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,141,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,588,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,655,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 29.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 123,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,796,000 after purchasing an additional 27,944 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total transaction of $2,063,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $623.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.81 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $667.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $605.02.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

