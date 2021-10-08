Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 128,312 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,312 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Illumina worth $1,198,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Illumina by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,319 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Illumina by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 245 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $782,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Illumina by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $404.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $288.01 and a one year high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $462.03 and a 200 day moving average of $439.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.83.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total value of $151,420.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,895 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

