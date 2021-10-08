Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 185,143 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,802,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,143 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Square worth $925,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $249.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a PE ratio of 218.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $151.10 and a one year high of $289.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.97.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,388 shares of company stock worth $120,937,071. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

