Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 607,206 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,206 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.50% of The Southern worth $958,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in The Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $62.67 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.93. The firm has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

