Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 623,791 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 623,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,269,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $71.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $72.86.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

