Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 97,239 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 97,239 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Biogen worth $1,000,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 26.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Biogen by 1,498.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,476,000 after purchasing an additional 229,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $287.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.85 and its 200 day moving average is $311.75. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

