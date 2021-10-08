Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 97,810 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,708,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,810 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $951,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 173,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,880,000 after purchasing an additional 34,568 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 35,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $552.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $630.87 and a 200-day moving average of $558.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total transaction of $30,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 937,483 shares in the company, valued at $562,546,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.