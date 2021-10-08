Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of Lam Research worth $1,491,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,174,000 after purchasing an additional 76,562 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 9.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,137 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,337,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,009,000 after buying an additional 52,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,053,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $555.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $598.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $614.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $333.31 and a one year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.83.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

