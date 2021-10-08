Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,851,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 379,968 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of S&P Global worth $1,576,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in S&P Global by 170.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE SPGI opened at $432.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $440.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.30.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.