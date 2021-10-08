Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Billion Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,478,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.79% of The Progressive worth $1,026,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $91.14 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In other news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

