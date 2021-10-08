Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Billion Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,907,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,645 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.50% of Fiserv worth $1,055,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 9.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 198,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,170,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,306,000 after buying an additional 172,464 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 88,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $109.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.11 and a 200-day moving average of $114.28.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

