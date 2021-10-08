Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Billion Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 201.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,415,872 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of CSX worth $1,169,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in CSX by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,192,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $982,781,000 after purchasing an additional 890,271 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

