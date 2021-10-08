Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Billion Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908,734 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Activision Blizzard worth $1,245,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

ATVI stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.94. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

