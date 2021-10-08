Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.28 Billion Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,979,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.57% of The TJX Companies worth $1,275,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX opened at $64.98 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

