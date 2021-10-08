Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.38 Billion Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of Booking worth $1,379,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,469.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,286.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,294.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 245.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

