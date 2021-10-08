Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.58 Billion Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 635,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.65% of Micron Technology worth $1,575,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,544 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 117.3% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,011,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,592 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,256,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,027. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $70.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.86. The company has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

