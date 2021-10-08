Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.59 Billion Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,904,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,072 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of ServiceNow worth $1,590,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOW opened at $637.92 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $681.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $555.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 759.44, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.84.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $1,493,828.49. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,038 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

