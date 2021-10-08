Geode Capital Management LLC Has $858.58 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,588,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,294 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Simon Property Group worth $858,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 923.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 87.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 145.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Simon Property Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $134.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.00 and a 200-day moving average of $126.66. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $137.38.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Truist boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

