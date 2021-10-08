Geode Capital Management LLC Has $908.62 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.73% of Public Storage worth $908,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $301.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $332.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.58.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

