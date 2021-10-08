Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,411,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.94% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,081,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,259 shares of company stock worth $90,266,730 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $314.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $347.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.67 and its 200 day moving average is $313.41.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.23.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.