Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 240,347 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,300,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of T-Mobile US worth $1,487,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in T-Mobile US by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in T-Mobile US by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.92.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.06 and its 200 day moving average is $137.29. The company has a market capitalization of $153.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

