Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 298,190 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 298,190 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Twitter worth $935,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 174.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 50.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Shares of TWTR opened at $63.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average of $63.40. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 136.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $486,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,677 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,508 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

