Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 94,532 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,552,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 94,532 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $1,019,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $263.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

