Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 188,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.57% of Eaton worth $925,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,981,097,000 after buying an additional 266,642 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Eaton by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 45,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,268,000 after purchasing an additional 237,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Eaton by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 491,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,840,000 after purchasing an additional 60,310 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.89.

ETN stock opened at $153.92 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $101.52 and a 52-week high of $171.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

