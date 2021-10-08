Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,390,383 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 28,106 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of Autodesk worth $986,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,151,197,000 after acquiring an additional 99,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,757,923,000 after purchasing an additional 305,021 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,155,436,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,663,061 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,069,248,000 after purchasing an additional 81,842 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $283.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $232.26 and a one year high of $344.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.11.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

