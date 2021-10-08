Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726,900 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of Zoetis worth $1,544,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 60.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Zoetis by 72.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZTS opened at $199.01 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $210.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.58 and a 200-day moving average of $186.29. The firm has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

