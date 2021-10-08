Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 22,975 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,319,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,975 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.50% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $1,047,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 53.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 1,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.2% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.33.

NYSE:BDX opened at $241.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $226.15 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.12. The company has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

