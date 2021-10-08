Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 2,537,109 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,976,089 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,537,109 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $887,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $425,297,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,837,000 after buying an additional 4,497,571 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 36,627.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,550,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after buying an additional 2,543,759 shares during the period. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $34.32 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.